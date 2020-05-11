Quarantine Habits I’m Taking With Me To Normal Life

Like most people, I’m very ready to return to normal life. What I wouldn’t give to sit in my favorite coffee shop by our apartment and sip a chai latte while listening to whichever local musician they’ve hired for the night do a soundcheck and share too-small a table with strangers. Everything that used to bother me about that scenario, I now miss. I took it for granted. There were a lot of things I took for granted. But you know what? When life was up and running, there were also parts of a quiet existence that I took for granted, or just didn’t pay enough attention.

I think when we are busy and active, there are those moments when we pause and think, “Would a quieter life be nice? What would it be like to give this up and just take my family to live in a cute house in a tiny town where rent is affordable, there’s only one restaurant and one shop, and everyone knows each other’s name?” I know I thought about that before. And now we’re kind of experiencing it (well, not the affordable rent part). We’re getting to know our neighbors more, we’re home with our families more, and life is quieter. And I’ve found some upside in that life, as well.

I want quarantine to end big time, but there are some habits I’ve picked up during it that I hope to bring with me out of it.

Family mealtime

We sit down and have dinner as a family every night. We don’t eat our own, different foods at different times, in front of our laptops or the TV as we used to. We need the social interaction—good interaction—and so we make a point to all stop what we’re doing at the same time each night and cook and eat together.