Atlanta Woman With COVID-19 Gives Birth To Twin Girls While In A Coma

Monique Cook, a third-time mom from Atlanta showed her exuberance and appreciation for life after going through unimaginable circumstances in delivering her newborn twin girls, August Sky and Angel Renee on March 24.

In a video for Today with Hoda & Jenna, Cook shared was ecstatic to confirm her pregnancy months after her husband returned home from a military tour in Afghanistan.

But in March, during her eighth month of pregnancy, she began to experience a disturbing symptom of the coronavirus.

“I was at home and I started feeling shortness of breath and I can’t breathe. My contractions started coming two months apart, so I knew something was wrong. My doctor said come straight to the hospital. They gave me the little oxygen mask, put it in my nose, it wasn’t working. It was to the point where I couldn’t breathe on my own.”

After struggling with her breath, a member of Piedmont Hospital’s staff told her she would be taken to the ICU and tested for COVID-19. Cook would also have to have to undergo an emergency c-section for the safety of her and the twins.

As the doctor administered a local anesthesia, Cook said she could barely remember counting backwards from 10, before she passed out.

When she awoke five days later, she was a bit groggy, but wanted to see her daughters.

“The worst part of that waking up, I look down and I have no big stomach. No babies,” she said. “I remember asking like, ‘Where are my babies?’ That’s when the young nurse said, ‘Oh, your babies, they’re fine.’”

She expressed sadness over having to stay apart from her husband, twins and two older daughters as she quarantined until she fully recovered. She said she cried tears after one of the nurses graciously showed a photo sent by Cook’s husband, capturing her daughters comfortably resting at home.

Since being released from the hospital, Cook is happier than ever to be reunited with her loved ones.

“It has just been awesome ever since.” She thanked the health care workers who fought hard for her so that she would be able to tell her story and watch over her family.

“This story could have been totally different. I could have been one of the numbers added to the deaths,” she continued.

“For somebody to fight for me that hard? It’s meant for me to be here,” she said. “I just want to tell them thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much, because they were my family that whole 11 days. And I just want to tell them ‘thank you’ because without them, I wouldn’t be here.”