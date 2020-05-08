Armed Activists Escort Black Michigan Lawmaker After White Supremacists Storm The State House

On Wednesday Democratic Michigan state legislator Rep. Sarah Anthony, arrived to work at the state house flanked by six armed guards who were local community activists. The majority of the guards were Black, while one was Latino.

Rep. Anthony, 36, rightly felt the need to protect herself as armed demonstrators protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

“If I don’t vote the way that these people want me to vote, are they going to rush the and start shooting us?” she told The Guardian regarding last week’s demonstrations. “You could feel the floor rumbling. You could hear them yelling and screaming.” She called it “one of the most unnerving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life.” Rep. Anthony also stated that she is not alone regarding her safety concerns, many of her colleagues share her same sentiments.

One of her constituents,, a Black firefighter, reached out offering protection after the tense protests last week and Rep. Anthony accepted the offer.

“Being a black and brown female Democrat in the capitol now is a dangerous job,” Michael Lynn, one of the armed escorts, said in an interview with The Guardian. “This is an environment that Donald Trump has nurtured.”

Anthony, a 36-year-old native from Lansing, represents the 68th House District which encompasses parts of Lansing and Lansing Township. She is also the Democratic Caucus Chair for the 2019-2020 and was sworn in as the first Black woman to represent her district in 2018.

“It’s just like a very unnerving feeling to have so many just absolutely angry and ridiculous people just yelling and screaming at you while you’re trying to go to work,” she said in a video posted to her Facebook page on May 1.

“I have no idea what the stay at home order has to do with the second amendment rights, why I have to go into work with folks with AK-47’s with signs on their back that say they are from the militia,” she began.

“I have no idea what aborted babies have to do with the stay at home order and why there’s huge signs of dead children on the lawn of the capitol. I don’t know what confederate flags have to do with the stay at home order, right? And how that racist symbol from the civil rights movement has anything to do with people being told to stay home to save lives.”

White supremacists around the country have staged similar demonstrations around the country demanding state and local legislators move towards reopening the economy. The protests are a direct response to prioritizing the continuation of capitalism and white supremacy as numbers directly indicate the virus has disproportionately affected Black and undeserved communities. It’s important to note these demonstrations are organized to evoke fear and intimidation.