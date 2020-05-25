Misconceptions About Stay-At-Home Parents That Should Be Debunked By The End Of Quarantine

Due to the international health crisis caused by the coronavirus, many parents who typically work outside of the home have been facing some of the challenges that stay-at-home parents know all too well. There are many assumptions and myths that are made about the lives of stay-at-home parents that result in unrealistic expectations and swift criticism from people who have never been in their shoes. Now is the perfect time to address some of them considering that many of us are all in the same boat as a result of stay-at-home orders. Here are ten misconceptions about stay-at-home parents that should be debunked by the end of this quarantine.

They have a lot of free time

Caring for children all day is a full-time job and it’s much deeper than just keeping them fed and out of harm’s way. As most parents have learned since the quarantine began, it can be challenging to keep children intellectually engaged at home while managing other responsibilities such as cooking, cleaning, and other household tasks.