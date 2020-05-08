“It Is One Of The Most Painful Things” Maxine Waters Loses Her Sister To Coronavirus

Late last month, we reported the devastating news Rep. Maxine Waters shared from the House floor. Her sister was dying from coronavirus in a Missouri hospital.

During her speech, Waters, who is the chairwoman for the House Financial Services Committee, said, “I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus.”

Sadly, since that speech, her sister has since succumbed to the disease.

During a recent interview with theGrio, Waters shared that her sister had passed.

“It is one of the most painful things that I’ve ever had to experience in my life. She had suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I’m so glad she’s out of pain.”

Services for Waters’ sister will be held in her hometown of St. Louis. Waters dedicated a speech about a stimulus relief bill to her sister who she said was dying at the time.

Waters shared that her sister was living in an assisted care facility for senior citizens. The already vulnerable environment ultimately proved dangerous.

Waters said, “The nursing home is the only place we have for many of our seniors, many of whom have outlived their families. That’s where they go. And now these nursing homes are like a petri dish for the continued development of this virus that is killing us.”

Sadly, Waters’ said her sister is one of several people she lost to the virus, including other friends and loved ones.

She told theGrio, the amount of loss has reaffirmed her belief that Black Americans must prioritize our health.