Lizzo Speaks On White Supremacy & Allyship: “We Need To Break This System”

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Lizzo has led her voice to several different platforms formed to raise money and awareness for underserved populations including the Global Citizen’s Together At Home concert, and BET’s COVID-19 town hall.

The Because I Love You singer even used her own funds to supply meals for healthcare workers across the country.

But the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Georgia man who was lynched for merely taking a jog on February 23, inspired the performer to use her platform to uplift her community on Thursday.

“I haven’t spoken on politics online in awhile because it feels like screaming into a void,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “But I think while we are changing as a nation we should be paying attention and making positive change. Love y’all.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, we always talk about how our system is broken, but it’s not broken. The system is actually working in favor of white supremacy,” she began in the almost two minute video.

“If anything we need to break this system, so that we can build a new system that is founded on equality. We have a long way to go before that happens and these tragedies that continue to happen—we have to make noise. Let’s put justice in our own hands.”

“You know you grow up, and you go to school for a little bit, and they teach you that there’s one America, and then you learn that there’s another America. And I’ve been heartbroken about it for most of my life. This is an outright, slow genocide since the 1860’s.”

Lizzo then went on to discuss white allyship and the fact that without their participation, the system will remain as it is, in tact to preserve the notion of whiteness.

“That is the only way that the system breaks is that the people that the system is working for, stop functioning in it, and the system malfunctions because it no longer serves white supremacy.”

“I would love to see white male allyship. Yes the system works supremely in your favor, but compassion, empathy, have a heart. Do something for somebody else. Step outside of your comfort zone and save a life.”

She maintained that she loves everyone, but felt the need to speak as a Black person watching her follow community members grapple with the weight of Arbery’s senseless death, knowing well what contributed to his murder.

“I just feel like Black people, I wanted to lift you up right now because we have to continue to watch these tragedies happen in real time to people who look like us. It is heartbreaking.”