Fourth Family Member Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Family Dollar Security Guard Over Face Mask Dispute

A Michigan woman was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Family Dollar security guard on May 1 after reinforcing the usage of a mask in the popular discount chain.

Braya Bishop, 24, was arraigned on Thursday as the fourth family member charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Calvin James Munerlyn, 43, according to a tweet and statement released by Geneese County prosecutor David Leyton.

Bishop was charged with three felonies: including, tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory after the fact, according to the press release.

Authorities believe Bishop’s mother Sharmel Teague, 45, and Munerlyn, got into an argument after the guard asked Bishop to wear a mask as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus. The directive was handed down by Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who like other states, have complied with recommendations from the CDC in preventing the spread of the virus.

Bishop left the store, but Teague was eventually refused service and thrown out she reportedly refused and spit on Munerlyn. Teague left the store in her SUV, but 20 minutes later the car returned. Teague’s husband, Larry Edward Teague, 44, and son, Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, confronted Munerlyn regarding the treatment of their wife and mom.

Police believe Larry Teague issued the fatal shot which struck Munerlyn in the back of the head. The father of eight was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

Sharmel Teague was arrested and arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm possession, but her husband and son, remain at large WJRT reports.

Ramonyea Bishop also faces premeditated murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, while Larry Teague faces two felony firearm-related charges, one charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, one charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and one of violating the governor’s executive order.

Authorities believe Braya Bishop helped conceal information regarding the whereabouts of her family members who remain on the run. Bishop’s legal troubles comes just days before her 25th birthday.

“Brya Bishop’s attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated and we will likewise hold anyone else involved in offering shelter and assistance to Larry Teague or Ramonyea Bishop accountable under the law,” county prosecutor David Leyton said in his statement.

U.S. Marshall’s are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop’s arrest, according to Fox 2 Detroit.