Shannon Brown Arrested For Assault After Allegedly Shooting At Couple

Shannon Brown, former Los Angeles Laker and ex-husband to singer Monica, was arrested nearly a week ago for assault.

According to IB Times, Brown, 34, allegedly fired shots as a couple entering his home in Tyrone, Georgia.

While normally defending oneself inside your home would be an instance of self-defense, the couple who claim Brown shot at them, said there was a For Sale sign on his lawn.

Based on the couple’s account, when they arrived at 6 p.m., not only was there a For Sale sign on the yard, there was someone who attended to them as they entered the premises.

The couple told police the gate to the property was open, along with the front door. The couple claimed that they announced themselves as they entered the home and claim that someone inside said, “Come in.”

But once they got inside, Brown “emerged holding a rifle.” They retreated as they claim Brown fired “five or six rounds in their direction.”

The couple called the police at 9:45 p.m. They met them in Brown’s subdivision.

According to The Citizen, officers only found one empty shell casing at the scene.

As for his side of the story, Brown claimed he thought the couple was breaking into his home.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on May 2.