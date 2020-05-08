“It’s Embarrassing” Kenya Moore Responds To Vivica Fox Saying “F*ck That B*tch”

You may have assumed that in the years since Vivica Fox and Kenya Moore worked with one another on “Celebrity Apprentice,” in 2014, that cooler heads would have prevailed and the women would no longer have so much venom for one another.

But a recent interview on Fox Soul proved that was not the case. When Claudia Jordan merely mentioned Kenya’s name, almost instantaneously Vivica blurted, “F*ck That B*tch!” in response.

So, she’s not over it

Naturally, this was such a moment, there was no way in hell someone else wouldn’t ask Kenya to share her thoughts on Ms. Fox’s assessment of her.

The opportunity came when Moore was speaking to Billy Bush for EXTRA, about the upcoming “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Reunion. After all of the RHOA tea was out of the way, Bush asked Kenya what she thought.

Moore said, “Kenya reacted, saying, “I think it’s embarrassing to speak on something that happened so many years ago. I think people need to forgive and forget and move on. I’ve moved on… I wish her nothing but the best.” She added, “I think she needs some happiness in her life.”