Social Dilemmas Quarantine Saved Me From

I really miss my friends. I’m sure we all do. I didn’t realize what a large role social interaction played in my mental health before this social lockdown happened. Building those relationships by spending regular time with people really influenced my daily moods. I’m chatting with friends on FaceTime and things like that, but it’s not the same. We aren’t meant to live online or in some weird cyber space. We are meant to experience things together, in person. There’s nothing like the bond of doing things together, side-by-side. Right now, nobody is doing anything, and all we can do is chat on the phone. But, it’s not the same.

So, I do really miss my friends, I want to reiterate that. But there are some social politics and dynamics it’s been really nice to have a break from. I didn’t realize that an unexpected benefit of the stay-at-home order (and there are really only very few benefits—it’s mostly terrible) would be getting a totally get-out-of-jail free card on some social situations. Having an active social life can’t just be easy. You know that it comes with some sticky situations. Not everyone you love loves the same people as you. And, some of the people you dislike are friends with the people you love. It can be a pretty tangled web, and doing something as simple as throwing a dinner party can suddenly involve tons of politics.

But now, I haven’t had to make up any excuses to get out of anything. It’s understood that nobody is doing much, because of the pandemic. Here are social dilemmas the quarantine fixed for me.

Unwanted double dates

We all have those friends who want to double date but, the foursome dynamic just isn’t there. And yet, they keep on pushing it. And every time you ask that friend to hang out, she suggests that the boyfriends or husbands come along too. And you have to get your partner out of it somehow. Now, you can just call this friend to chat, and she isn’t pushing a double date on you.