Partner Of Bronx Woman Who Died In Childbirth After Tweeting Concerns Over Hospital Receives $2K Hospital Bill

Amber Isaac’s was a 26-year-old woman from the Bronx who died during an emergency C-section while delivering her son, Elias, at Montefiore Medical Center.

Prior to her death, Issac forewarned her partner Bruce McIntyre, that she had dreams and premonitions of not making it through her delivery.

On April 21, the couple’s worst nightmare came true after she perished due to complications from the C-section. Now McIntyre reckons with the anger he feels after receiving a $2,000 bill weeks after his loved one’s death, according to THE CITY.

“They have the nerve to send us a $2,000 bill after not saving her life,” McIntyre said. “As if we were at fault for this.”

“Every morning, I wake up feeling like this is my fault, or I could have done better,” he added during the news conference. “No, this is not my fault. I don’t want my son Elias growing up feeling like his mother isn’t here because of him.”

The City spoke to Caitlin Donovan, a spokesperson at the nonprofit National Patient Advocate Foundation, who contended that McIntyre would most likely be able to contest the bill once he explains his circumstances to billing staff.

In response McIntyre said he plans to advocate for his lost loved one by raising awareness regarding the maternal mortality rate for Black mothers. His fundraising efforts through a GoFundMe page for Issac’s funeral services and financial support for his son has raised over $40,000.

On May 1, McIntyre thanked everyone for their support and donations.

“Thank you for all of the support.. let’s fight the injustice we have been receiving for so long. This should. Ever have to happen to another family ever again. At the rate America is going my son cannot survive in a world like that, let’s change it.”

Montefiore has not released a statement in response to Issac’s death, but did the release the following in regards to the maternal mortality rate at the medical center.

“Ninety-four percent of our deliveries are by minority mothers, and Montefiore’s maternal mortality rate of 0.01% is lower than both New York City and national averages,” the statement read. “Any maternal death is a tragedy. Our hearts go out to Ms. Isaac’s family, especially to her mother, our longtime colleague.”

McIntyre maintained that he did not want to continue addressing the bill, but instead wanted to focus his efforts on raising his son and preparing to bury Issac. Unfortunately the only day available is May 12, which is also his 29th birthday.

In light of everything, he basks in the light of his son Elias, who has given him a new aspect on life.

“This boy is amazing,” McIntyre said. “Amber would have been real happy.