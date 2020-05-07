Nina Thomas Was Wrong…But I Get It.

I like to think that I’m a rational person, that I would never fight over a man not birthed from my own body. I would like to think I’d be able to just walk away, have a conversation and bounce. But I haven’t been pushed like Nina Thomas. And last night, Nina, wife to NFL player Earl Thomas, was pushed to her absolute, hard fast, ack a fool limit.

In case you haven’t had time to catch up on the details, Nina Thomas made national headlines after she caught her husband Earl in bed with another woman…among other people.

According to TMZ, when police arrived on the scene of a residence at 3:41 a.m., they found Nina with a knife in her hand, chasing her shirtless husband around a car. Police ordered both parties to the ground. They complied. It seemed like a classic domestic dispute. But the details of this particular case are wild.

In court documents, Nina said that Earl left their home earlier that day after the two had an argument about his drinking. His brother, Seth Thomas, who will play a key role in this story, picked him up from their home.

Once the two were gone, Nina decided to check Earl’s Snapchat and track his location. She discovered that he was at an Airbnb rental. Nina called two friends to help her confront her husband at the residence. As she left the house, Nina grabbed Earl’s 9mm Berreta in an attempt to– in her words– “scare him.”

When Nina and her friends arrived at the house, they “discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women.”

That’s when Nina pulled out the gun and aimed it at Earl’s head. She had no intention of killing him. She told authorities that she “took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.” Nina was unaware that there was a round in the chamber.

One of the women in the room shot cell phone video of the altercation. Police say the video shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head from less than a foot away. In it, Nina’s finger is on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.

Earl was able to wrestle the gun away from her.

Before the video ends, Nina hit Earl in the nose.

When they spoke to him, Earl supported his wife’s story. The only detail he added was that Nina hit him while he grabbed the gun from her.

When the gun was no longer in her possession, Nina looked around the room at the other women there and said, “I got something for all you hoes!”

One of the friends Nina had called earlier was swinging a knife around during all of this foolishness.

Nina and her two friends were later arrested. Nina was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later bonded out.

Was Nina wrong to call her girls and point a gun at her husband and father of her children’s head? Of course. But given the circumstances, can I understand what might have possessed her to do such a thing? Absolutely.

We have to assume from Nina’s inclination to check his Snapchat and Earl’s bold and brazen behavior that this is not the first time infidelity has touched this couple’s four-year marriage. This is how Earl gets down. And I’m sure a part of her has always known this.

What leads me to sympathize with Nina is the fact that this particular indiscretion is a little different. Earl left his wife and three children inside, late at night, in the midst of a global pandemic.

I don’t know if I have to spell this out for y’all but I want to be clear that there is no social distancing in an orgy. Ain’t no telling where these women came from, where they had been, who they had been with, and what they had been exposed to in the process: coronavirus and STIs alike. I can’t say for sure, but if I had to take a gamble, I’d bet that Earl and Seth weren’t using protection during this whole ordeal. So Earl and his brother were going to have their fun…together… and then Seth was going to drop his brother back to the house the next morning.

The lack of concern for his wife and children’s health and safety is what makes this type of violation so much worse. Earl risked his entire household’s health so Daddy and Uncle could enjoy a round of group sex…together.

It’s three much.

And I understand full well how walking up on a scene like that would inspire a woman, a wife and a mother to put the fear of God in her husband. Sadly, the hours she spent in the back of a police car and later in jail as a result, likely put Thomas at risk for greater exposure as well. Ideally, everyone should be quarantined away from them kids for the next two weeks. But Thomas has already said he’s been able to see his kids.

In addition to the infidelity, the orgy, and the brother, I think Nina likely knew that her husband was never going to be remorseful or accountable for his actions. Since all of this went down on Wednesday, Earl, likely still shirtless from the night’s sexcapades, took the time to send a video statement to TMZ. And instead of taking responsibility for his role in any of it, he blankly offers,

“It’s pissing me off that it got out but it’s the world we live in today…Instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers. Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”

That type of nonchalant attitude is probably what had Nina feeling like she needed to leave a message he would never forget.

She may have lost her husband, a bit of her reputation, a clean criminal record, and a significant bit of her privacy but Earl certainly got the message. On that front alone, she was successful. Was it worth it? That’s a question only she alone can answer. But I can certainly understand why she did it.