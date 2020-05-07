Meghan Markle Is Still Pressing “The Karens” After Appearing In Video Celebrating Her Son’s First Birthday

Something Borrowed author Emily Giffin entered her name into the “Karen” docket (“Karen” is a reference used to refer to entitled white women) when she strangely came for Meghan Markle, after the Duchess of Sussex was shared in a widely circulated video reading to her son Archie in honor of his first birthday on Wednesday.

In the video Meghan, 38, is seen as she lovingly holds and encourages her baby while reading Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld. The video, captured by Prince Harry, was posted to promote Save The Children UK, offering support to families being impacted by the pandemic, as well as Archie’s milestone.

To any normal composed person, the video would simply encourage a like, retweet, share or a scroll past, but for whatever reason Giffin, 48, was triggered and decided to take her writing talents to her personal Instagram page to bash Meghan specifically.

In a now deleted post, Giffin went into paragraph length detail, insinuating the Duchess of Sussex presented as disingenuous. She then took to her Instastories and misspelled Meghan’s name as “Megan,” while also continuing her tirade over her unfounded annoyance. She shared screenshots between her and a friend where she continued to allege Meghan’s personality was “phony.” “unmaternal” and a display for the cameras.

Giffin, who is American, seems to hold a lot of the same sentiment that encouraged Meghan to make her iconic exit from her husband’s homeland.

And like clockwork, most of Meghan’s brigade gathered Giffin up like a page in the wind.

Giffin has since apologized, maintaining that her commentary was not race-based.

“Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed,” she wrote. “But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race. Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today.”

“I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones,” she concluded. “It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

Something has to account for Giffin seemed terribly bothered by a “woman of color” ( the term is how Meghan self identifies) holding her baby and reading a book.