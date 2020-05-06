North Carolina Principal Surprises 220 Graduating Seniors With A Celebratory Parade

Tabari Wallace, the beloved principal of West Craven High School in Vanceboro, North Carolina, wanted to show his appreciation for the seniors in his graduating class.

But with the reality of a pandemic, Wallace wasn’t sure of an effective way to celebrate their vast accomplishments in a safe and easily coordinated manner. Wallace, the former 2018 North Carolina Principal of the year, decided he would organize a graduation parade and enlisted the help of several teachers at West Craven High School.

On April 27, Wallace showed up to the doorsteps of all 220 seniors and handed them a sign to place in their yard/home with their name and photo, according to EdNC. He dressed for the occasion in a graduation cap and gown as well.

“We believe that they’ve been through enough and that’s the least we can do. We ask each senior to let that sign serve as a bridge until we can get them across the traditional stage,” he said.

Wallace felt the students needed extra support during this incredibly difficult time in addition to all of the storms they weathered, literally and figuratively, during the past four years as a community.

“This gesture is much-deserved considering what our seniors have been through over the past four years. Hurricanes, floods, ice storms, sharing their school to make room for the displaced JWS babies, no senior cookout, no senior prank day, no junior/senior weekend, no spring athletics, band and chorus concerts, no spring theatre productions, no A-team Banquet, no academic award celebration, and a delayed prom and graduation (yes we are still having these two) just to name a few,” he stated in an email sent to participants.

Over the course of the parade Wallace, his fellow teachers and community members, covered 485 square miles in the course of four hours. To complete the vision they split into 14 groups so that each student felt celebrated and encouraged on the special day.

Many of the students look surprised, shocked and even confused as Wallace walks up to them to hand them their sign. But as their initial emotion wears off, they mostly seem overjoyed and thankful for the gesture.

In an EdNC profile about Wallace after he won North Carolina’s 2018 Principal Of The Year, he shared about finding common ground with students by understanding their need for social interaction and camaraderie. Wallace also gained notoriety for formulating several programs based in wellness, career enrichment and focusing on improving proficiency standards.

Two years later its evident that he still is resigned to considering the needs and desires of his students.

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020!