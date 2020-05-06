Six People Die From Coronavirus After Attending South Carolina Funeral

Six elderly South Carolina Black residents perished from coronavirus complications in April after attending a funeral in March, according to The State.

All six victims were over the age of 60, making them susceptible to contracting the virus in two categories including age and the disproportionate rate the virus has spread through Black communities in America. Many of them were residents of Sumter County and Kershaw County, located in the middle region of the state bordering the Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions.

“They attended that same funeral and unfortunately passed away from COVID [19],” said Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. “They came back to Sumter, got sick, and I was notified they had passed. Unfortunately, a large amount of people congregated at that funeral, somebody there was infected with it, spread it, and just didn’t know it.”

Two of the six persons who died were a married couple who enjoyed five decades of union ship before they died. According the The State, the names of the dead were withheld in order to protect the privacy of their families.

Attendees of the funeral were encouraged to quarantine and practice social distancing after it was made evident that someone had tested positive for the virus. Shortly after the string of deaths, the CDC announced a new directive encouraging funeral directors to use live stream services for the safety of grieving individuals.

Black residents in South Carolina are suffering from the coronavirus at an alarming rate. In April, although Black communities made up 27 percent of the state’s population, they made up 41 percent of positive cases in the state. Fifty-six percent of those who died from the virus in the state were Black. Thirty-four percent of those who have tested positive in South Carolina are ages 61 and above, while that age group makes up approximately 90% of those who die from the disease, The State reports.

According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are 6,841 cases and 297 deaths as of May 6.

South Carolina, like Georgia, is one of the many states with conservative leadership who opted to open eateries and wellness businesses like gyms, salons and massage parlors. Black communities in states with governors more interested in monetary interests over those of their most vulnerable citizens will continue to suffer under the disadvantages the coronavirus presents.