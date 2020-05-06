Beauty Of 5: Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Still Get To Your Mom In Time For Sunday

I know we often talk about holidays sneaking up on us, but with everything going on in our nation and around the globe it wouldn’t surprise us the least bit if you told us Mother’s Day slipped your mind. It almost slipped ours too (no shade to our mamas). Still, despite the current pandemic and the uncertainty that comes with one day to the next, what remains true is our love and appreciation for our mothers and the desire to show the moms in our lives just how much they mean to us in tangible ways.

We know Mother’s Day is a mere four days away but there are still several gift options you can hop on now that will make it to her doorstep — or her inbox — in time to celebrate the annual holiday. So click through to see our top gifts to let your mom know just how much she means to you May 10.

Treat your mom to brunch and a beauty lesson with Lamik Beauty’s special Mother’s Day Virtual ‘Brow’nch happening this Saturday afternoon. Prior to the brunch, the brand will send out special recipes to you so you can sip your mimosas and enjoy your meal with other mother’s and daughters while founder and CEO Kim Roxie delivers brow beauty tips. There will also be music and even special guests.