Family Dollar Security Guard Fatally Shot After Telling Woman Her Daughter Had To Wear A Mask While Shopping

Three family members have been charged in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard, CNN reports.

The incident took place Friday at the dollar store chain in Flint, Michigan after security officer Calvin Munerlyn, 43, told shopper Sharmel Teague that her daughter would have to wear a mask while in the store. Teague’s daughter left the establishment and the incident escalated from there.

“Teague began yelling at Munerlyn who then told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement. “From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers.”

In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s issued an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings while in enclosed public spaces.

Surveillance footage shows Teague leaving the store in an SUV shortly after the exchange. 20 minutes later, the vehicle returned. This time, Teague’s son and husband, 23-year-old Ramonyea Travon Bishop and 44-year-old Larry Teague, entered the store. Teague’s husband berated Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife and Bishop followed up by allegedly shooting the security officer in the head. He was rushed to Hurley Medical Center where he later died.

“This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?” Munerlyn’s cousin, Tina James, told WJRT. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together.”

Sharmel Teague was arrested and charged with Munerlyn’s murder. She faces an additional felony firearm charge. Teague’s husband and son also face murder and felony firearm charges; however, they have yet to be detained.

Munerlyn leaves behind his wife and nine children. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help support his family during this difficult time. He is remembered as a “hardworking father and husband.”