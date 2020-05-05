Jodie Turner-Smith Uses Breast Milk To Treat Postpartum Acne

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith recently delivered her first child, a daughter she and her [presumed] husband, fellow actor Joshua Jackson, announced last month.

While the two haven’t shared their daughter’s name, Turner-Smith is open to sharing her mommy hacks for anyone who might currently find themselves in a similar situation now or in the near future.

This past weekend, Turner-Smith posted a makeup free selfie on her Instagram stories. Along with the photo, she shared a beauty secret.

“Any new mothers get breakouts postpartum? I’ve been getting so many spots lately (hormones?) But I put breast milk on them last night and today my skin looks much better.”

Breast milk isn’t called liquid gold for no reason.

According to Page Six, it contains lauric acid which is an ingredient often found in skincare products because of its antibacterial qualities.

And apparently, there are spas that offer breast milk facials.

Thankfully, Turner-Smith, who called herself a “milk factory” last month has a consistent supply. In a picture of herself wearing a nursing bra and a necklace with word “Parent” written across it, Turner-Smith wrote, “Mum=Milk factory until further notice.”

Later she shared Jackson’s photo from his “Got Milk” ad from the 90’s.