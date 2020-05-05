Why Reality TV Is So Popular During COVID-19

The popularity of reality TV shows is surging right now. Some speculate that the pandemic may mean the end of the creation of new reality TV shows, as it’s not exactly safe at the moment to send 12 strangers flying from all corners of the world to stay in one house, piled on top of each other in bunk beds, sharing a bathroom and kitchen. Meanwhile, the filming of one reality TV show was in progress when the pandemic hit, and those participants had no idea what was even going on outside the walls of their melodramatic home – and then were forced to stay there long after the designated date, due to travel restrictions. Nonetheless, though COVID-19 may mean an uncertain future for reality shows as we know them, the ones that have already been filmed and are available for watching are all the rage right now.

My boyfriend and I just finished a season of “Too Hot To Handle.” If you aren’t familiar with the premise, basically super-hot contestants go to an island, and have to not have sex, if they want to win $100,000. The new premise of that show, if shot today, would be more like, “Don’t touch each other if you want to survive.” The $100,000 wouldn’t even have to be on the table to keep people apart!

Every couple my partner and I have spoken to during the quarantine has at least one if not multiple reality shows they’re binge-watching, every night, like clockwork. I think I know why these shows appeal to our psyche now more than ever. And we all know it’s got nothing to do with mental stimulation.

We feel like we’re on a show

Many of us actually feel right now as if we are on a show like “Big Brother” or “The Real World” – forced to stay in a house together, tensions rising, paranoia and suspicion and cabin fever increasing as we interact with almost no one outside of our houses. We can often relate to the angst and claustrophobia the characters feel on these shows.