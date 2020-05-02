R. Kelly’s Lawyer Claims He’s ‘Likely Diabetic’ In Third Request For Jail Release

Eleven days after the second request to have R. Kelly released from jail was denied, his lawyer Steve Greenberg has submitted his third request. In this plead to give him freedom as he awaits trial, Greenberg claims that Kelly is “likely diabetic” and is at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Billboard reports that Greenberg told a Judge Ann Donnelly that Kelly tested “1/10 of one point below diabetic, at the very top of the high risk category.” The accused sexual predator also has high blood pressure, is overweight and has cholesterol issues which also make him vulnerable to contracting the deadly virus, according to Greenberg.

Greenberg is also trying to convince Judge Donnelly that Kelly isn’t a flight risk and that the Bureau of Prisons doesn’t have his well-being in mind. He is claiming that the Bureau of Prisons didn’t give Kelly his test results in a timely manner and they haven’t been giving him medical attention to address his medical issues. He added that they aren’t being open about the effect of the COVID-19 virus in the facility where Kelly is housed.

“The simple fact is that it appears that there is a serious spread within the BOP and this institution,” Greenberg said in his request.

When he was last denied, U.S Attorney Richard Donoghue said Kelly is a danger to the community and is a flight risk. He also disputed that Kelly had any underlying health conditions and therefore, was not at risk of contracting COVID-19. He also argued that Kelly may have committed five crimes while out on bail before. Donoghue added that Kelly still has a “significant network of individuals to assist him” in intimidating his victims

“While the government recognizes the seriousness of COVID-19 and the increased risk to certain federal prisoners, a generalized risk alone does not justify releasing the entire BOP populations, much less a prisoner being held for racketeering charges involving crimes against specified victims and with a history of obstructing justice and violating his bail conditions by committing serious crimes,” Donoghue wrote in a motion to the court.

Kelly has been awaiting trial since July in Chicago. He is facing a slew of sexual misconduct and racketeering charges in New York, Illinois and Minnesota. If he is released on bond, he will be ordered to live with his girlfriend Joycelyn Savage in Chicago.