Erykah Badu Is Hosting A Guided Meditation Session This Weekend

Besides brightening up our day with the Quarantine Concert Series, Erykah Badu is giving us another gem to help us get through being stuck at home. Today (May 2), Badu will be hosting a guided meditation session.

The Baduizm singer is partnering with London’s NTS Radio’s 24-hour event Remote Utopias. The event is showcasing 50 musicians from all genres to raise money for The Global Foodbanking Network. The line-up of artists mimics a list of headliners of a summer festival. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping us all inside and six feet away from each other, this is most likely the closest with will get to having a festival this year.

Hopefully you have some of Badu’s P*ssy Premium Incense to light up while you vibe with the Fat Belly Bella as she leads viewers to tranquility and relaxation. They were an instant hit, selling out in 20 minutes back in February.

The Dallas native is also prepping for the first female-led #Verzuz battle where she will be going up against Jill Scott. The two will have their showdown on May 9th at 7 p.m eastern time. on Instagram. She even teased that she and Scott will be battling in the nude, but we aren’t sure how serious she was.

“Next Saturday. BADU love JILL . We will be nude…,” she wrote on IG.

Previous #Verzuz battles include the highly anticipated Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, Ne-Yo vs. Johnta Austin and the awkwardly hostile matchup between Sean Garret and The Dream. Diddy and Dr. Dre may even go head-to-head in the near future.

Badu has been keeping busy on Instagram while in quarantine. Her quarantine concert was a three-part jam session where she performed her most loved hits and bonded with fans.

Badu will be going live at 5:25 pm eastern time on NTS.Live and the NTS Radio app.