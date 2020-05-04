How Strong Couples Lift Each Other Up During This Tough Time

In any long-term relationship – especially life-long relationships – there will be periods of time when one individual in the couple is doing better than the other. That could be emotionally, financially, physically, mentally, and even socially. Even though you live your lives together, you are still separate entities who have separate experiences and realities. There will be times when one person’s career is thriving while the other suffers long-term unemployment that obliterates his self-esteem. There can be times when one puts on some weight due to…depression or…having a baby, and doesn’t feel attractive, while the other is so fit he turns heads everywhere he goes. You like to think you’d often be on the same wavelength and experiencing the same things, at the same time, but that’s just not how it goes if you’re together for many years.

The interesting thing about this COVID-19 pandemic is that, almost certainly, both people in every couple are having a tough time at the same time, perhaps for the very first time in the relationship. Almost everybody has been hit by this. Almost everyone’s job has been affected, whether it’s a slow-down of business, a salary cut, or a complete job loss or closing of a business. Almost everyone’s social lives have been affected. Even introverts still had more of a social life than they do now, so they must be feeling it.

Solid couples are getting through it, the way they always have. They have the tools to lift one another up during this difficult time. It’s certainly a time you’ll learn about your relationship, and the weaker couples, well, their weaknesses will be worsened. But strong couples are supporting each other in these ways now.