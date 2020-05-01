“They’re Not Learning Anything” Halle Berry Said Home-Schooling Has Been A Nightmare

We’ve written extensively how parents are struggling being in constant contact with their children during this quarantine period. There’s no school. No extracurricular activities for kids, sleep overs, nothing. You’re with your kids from sun up to sun down.

And it’s proved taxing.

It’s true for us regular folks and celebrities alike—though in varying degrees. Recently Halle Berry, who already opened up about having to shave her daughter’s hair in the back, shared that homeschooling has also been a challenge in their home.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Berry who has her 6-year-old son Maceo-Robert and her 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela, shared, “It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare. This is like a wash of a semester. They’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard. … What I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it. At home, there’s not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge,” she added. “But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they’re not in school.”

But Berry said on the bright side, she and her children have gotten to spend a lot of quality time together.

“When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining,” Berry said.