A Slim Adrienne Houghton Proudly Shows Off Weight Loss In Teeny Black Bikini

When Season 6 of The Real premiered last September, co-host Adrienne Houghton showed up on set looking leaner than she has in years. She had gone vegan to not only help with an autoimmune disease, but to feel her best.

“I know I said last season that I went vegan, I stuck with it all summer. Staying with a plant-based diet, it has made a world of a difference,” she said at the time. “A lot of you guys know I suffer from Hashimoto’s, which is an autoimmune disease, so it has been really helpful for that. I just feel great and I’m happy to be back.”

The results of the 36-year-old’s hard work has been obvious as she’s continued to stick to a vegan diet and slide into very chic (and sometimes skimpy) fashions. But she decided to take things up a notch and show people how much her body really has changed through clean eating by giving fans a look at her in a bikini. She said on Instagram on Friday that this is the first time since her recent loss that she’s shared a post in a teeny bikini, sharing how she came to the decision that she wanted to make a change, and how this weight loss is so much different from past attempts.

“During this time more than ever… Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!” she wrote. “This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now… I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back… because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle! But not this time… It’s been a year since I ‘had enough’ (have you ever gotten there? Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!) Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant based changing my whole relationship with food & working out!”

“I’ve been consistent with my self discipline (although it’s been so hard at times). I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love – is self discipline!” she added. “They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit… I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies! (Preaching to myself to keep going! Lol.) It’s a new month! Let’s do this!”

Looking good!

While Adrienne may have gotten to a point where she had enough, she did also state that she was motivated to stay disciplined to not only be as healthy as possible to prepare to expand her family, but in addition, acknowledge the comments of people on social media speaking of how her body changed.

“I’ve read so many amazing compliments from you guys so I just want to tell you thank you,” she said on her vlog earlier this year in reference to her weight loss. “You guys have also inspired me in a major way, some in good ways, and some in bad ways. Some of your comments that were like, why does she have seven chins? Or why does she look a certain way, that was something that I turned into fuel to be the best version of myself. And you guys have given me the best compliments that I look great. That just reminds me every day to continue to be good to myself, good to my body.”