MADAMENOIRE 2020 MELANIN AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES

Here’s your chance to win products from our second annual She Tried It! Melanin Awards!

As you know, MadameNoire’s She Tried It! Melanin Awards is our annual roundup of the best in beauty for Black women. We let our audience in on the go-to products that have been tried by our editors and cosigned by our readers so you can take the guessing game out of your shopping experience. But if you enter our sweepstakes, you won’t even have to buy these coveted beauty products, you could win a gift box filled with the hair, nail, and skincare items our readers have deemed the best of the best for brown girls.

Now we can’t tell you exactly what’s in the box because we’re still collecting and tallying votes, but with a value up to $1,000 and brands like Shea Moisture, OPI, Dove, and Fenty to choose from on the survey, you definitely don’t want to miss out on your chance to grab these goodies.

To enter the sweepstakes, simply fill out the form below:

By entering, you are agreeing to the sweepstakes rules found here.