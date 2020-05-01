Erykah Badu And Jill Scott To Compete In The Next Verzuz Battle

Verzuz, the Instagram Live series created by Swizz Beatz and Timabland has redefined entertainment in this current climate. The battles where two songwriters/producers face one another in a supposed-to-be friendly competition, has not only lifted our spirits during quarantine, it’s reminded us of just how much excellence Black folk contribute to American music and the culture at large.

But one of the criticisms of the battle has been the fact that up until this point, there haven’t been any female artists displaying their talents for the masses. Now, according to the latest announcement from Verzuz, that all changes.

Today, the page announced that the next battle would take place between singer and songwriters Erykah Badu and Jill Scott

We’re glad they finally made their way around to the ladies. And I must say that these two are pretty equally matched in terms of catalog and impact.

Do you have a favorite going into this competition?

The battle will take place on next Saturday, May 9 at 7 pm EST on Instagram Live.

As always, the people are excited.

Me, showing up to Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu pic.twitter.com/eLoL03xcgL — V. 🌙 (@ThatBKGurl) May 1, 2020