Beauty Of 5: The Best Products To Stay Hair-Free At Home

I’ve repeatedly joked that European Wax Center is my first stop when stay-at-home orders are safely lifted and I feel comfortable resuming pre-quarantine activities, but the truth is I’m really not joking. Between my eyebrows, underarms, and other (ahem) areas I am in desperate need of personal grooming. However, I also know body hair is a small price to pay for overall health, so even as states begin to open up, I’m keeping my hairy behind (literally!) at home.

Now that we’re eight weeks into social distancing and a bit more settled than we were initially, it’s time to get a bit creative and (brave) when it comes to personal care. We all have our preferences when it comes to hair removal, be it wax, shave, pluck, rinse, or zap, and thanks to these brands we can still use most of those methods at home. Check this list for some of our favorite products to keep you hair-free at home — ingrown and otherwise.

If you’re a regular waxer, you know shaving in between treatments is a big no-no, which means you might be desperate enough to take waxing into your own hands at this point. If you are, give glee’s new wax strips a try. They have options for your face, body, and bikini area that eliminate hair with just one application. They also smell like raspberry, which is a sweet consolation for braving the not-so-pleasant grooming practice on your own.