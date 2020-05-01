Wendy Williams Is Open To Remarrying, But Only Under These Conditions

Wendy Williams is not allowing negative experiences in the romance department to hold her back. In an interview with Extra, the two-time divorcee expressed that she is definitely open to tying the knot again, but only under certain conditions.

For one, the 55-year-old says that there would definitely need to be a simple prenuptial agreement that protects the assets of both parties. Additionally, she has no interest in having a formal ceremony or even going on a honeymoon.

“I am a hopeless romantic. I would get married again with a very simple prenuptial agreement,” said Williams. “Basically, what’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine. And no, I wouldn’t walk down the aisle. I would like to get married in a hotel room… We don’t even have to go on a honeymoon. I don’t care.”

This isn’t the first time that Williams has expressed a desire to remarry since finalizing her divorce from Kevin Hunter back in January. Just days after the finalization made headlines, the media personality told Jimmy Fallon that she has little interest in being anyone’s girlfriend.

“By the way, I’m a wife, not a girlfriend,” she said during her visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. She then grabbed her ring finger and said: “She’s lonely.”

It was during this interview that she revealed another interesting stipulation for her hypothetical spouse: She wants to live separately.

“I don’t wanna live with you,” she said. “You have your place, I have mine. This is a new thing.”

Williams initiated a divorce from Hunter after 22 years of marriage. According to multiple reports, Hunter fathering a child with his alleged longtime mistress is what pushed the talk show host to end their union. In addition to receiving severance pay from Wendy Inc and half the proceeds from the sale of the couple’s Livingston, New Jersey home, Hunter remains the beneficiary of a one million dollar life insurance policy on Wiliams.