Beauty Of 5: How To Properly Clean Your Makeup Brushes With IT Cosmetics

While most of us may be rocking fresh faces on the regular right now, for those times when we do wear makeup we can’t forget about hygiene when it comes to our brushes. (We know the product you put on your faces for the #DontRushChallenge didn’t get there by itself.)

I was about two to three weeks into social distancing when I realized I hadn’t washed my brushes from the last time I used them. And now that Zoom parties, Houseparty happy hours, and IG Live sessions have become more common, I’m finding myself putting on makeup at least once or twice a week, which means I need to pay as much attention to washing my makeup tools as I do my hands during this pandemic.

“One way to help determine how frequently to clean your brushes is based on how often you wear makeup,” Jess Ross, AVP of US Education at IT Cosmetics said in an email. “The following recommendations are based on everyday wear and usage, but you can adjust based on your routine.”

Remember that cleaning your makeup brushes isn’t just about removing product. Proper care helps extend your brushes’ life and ensure bristles retain their shape so you can properly apply product. And we hope you already know that makeup isn’t the only thing that builds up on your brushes over time. Dirt, dust, allergens, bacteria, oil, dead skin cells, and more all accumulate on your makeup brushes, which are then transferred onto your face and can quickly cause breakouts. So the next time you hesitate to give your brushes a scrub down, think about that and remember these tips.

For Light Cleaning

For regular cleaning after usage, Ross recommends using IT Cosmetics Brush Love to clean your brushes. The Alcohol-free spray is formulated with anti-aging peptides, antioxidants, hydrolyzed collagen, and vitamins A, C, and E so that it’s gentle on your skin and your brushes. Designed for both natural and synthetic brush hairs, the product simultaneously cleanses and conditions. Plus, it dries fast so there’s no long waiting period to use the brush again.