Insurance To Cancel And Keep During This Quarantine

Life is a bit different right now. There is this one, big, overpowering danger the entire world faces via the coronavirus, but due to the quarantine and economic shutdown it has triggered, there are also a lot of dangers we no longer face – for now. We’re all stuck at home, only leaving our houses to buy food, pick up prescriptions, or walk our dogs. Our worlds have become very small. Our cyber worlds have become bigger, as we’re chatting away with colleagues, friends, and family around the world online. But in terms of the places we physically visit, the list is now tiny. Our experiences are limited.

We had previously built our lives, however, to keep us safe during the many, many things we liked to do and places we liked to visit. We came and went as we pleased, but that brought its own risks. We didn’t fear contracting COVID-19 three months ago, but we did fear, for example, getting in an accident while driving a rental car on vacation or hurting ourselves while on a hike. Now, we’re not doing any of that. We only hike up the stairs of our home and “travel” to the market that’s barely a mile away, in our own cars.

Since our activities have shrunk, do we perhaps no longer need all the insurance we had for our very active lives? With money tight for money right now, it’s more important than ever to not pay for things you don’t need. If you have lots of insurance policies with plenty of coverage, that really adds up, and it may currently be for nothing. Here are types of insurance to cancel right now, and types to keep.

Cancel: Home liability

Home liability insurance covers you if someone visiting your home – from a guest to a worker – hurts him or herself while on your property. They could sue you for damages, because the injury happened in your home. But you aren’t having visitors now are you? And possibly not for a long time. And if you hurt yourself in your home, it’s not like you’re going to sue yourself. You can always re-add this insurance when it’s time to renew your policy and you’re ready to invite guests into your home again.