Unique Bonds You May Form During Quarantine

We may have all had a bit of tunnel vision about the people in our lives before this pandemic. There are so many amazing people who are in our little ecosystems, every day – they’ve always been there – who we didn’t really notice or pay attention to. We just think about our friends, our coworkers, our family, and our romantic partners. We think about those who we feel make an immediate impact on our lives, and who we make plans to see. We focus on the people we’ve chosen for our lives, rather than the ones who were just put there by happenstance. But in that latter group, there can be some incredible individuals. And now, unable to make plans and choose who we see and when we see them, we’re forced – for the better – to pay more attention to the individuals around us who we didn’t quite notice before.

Quarantine can have a way of creating a shift in your needs as far as friendship and personal connection go. The friends you need in your life when the economy is open and life is bustling can be very different from the ones you need when you’re feeling low, when you’re feeling lost, when you’re feeling hopeless, and when you’re desperate for human connection. I know this entire experience has had me reevaluating my usual group of friends. And it’s allowed me to cherish some people I overlooked before. Here are unique quarantine bonds you may be forming.

The mailman (or woman)

Your mail delivery person is out there intentionally visiting hundreds of doors and mailboxes and properties every single day. While you try to limit your travels to just rooms within your home, your mail delivery person is going to hundreds of homes so that you can all stay in touch, get your paychecks, and do all the other things that mail enables. After thinking of all this person does for you, you’ll probably start wanting to chat, say hi, say thank you, and just ask how he/she is when you see him or her.