It’s sad to even talk about but it’s also necessary: due to these economically difficult times, you may have friends or family ask to borrow money. Or to have money as a gift. Loans and friends are a tricky thing. If you are in a position where you can afford to lend or gift money to loved ones, well, that’s a wonderful thing. And if it’s something you’re willing to do, that’s even more spectacular. But you also have to protect yourself. Any time you send money out the door, you want to make sure that it goes to good use, right? Whether you’re buying yourself a product, and you want to make sure it’s of good quality and will last a long time, or you’re making an investment, and want to make sure the stock, bond, business, or product in which you’re investing has earning potential, you want to make sure that your money doesn’t essentially go in the trash can. Unfortunately, when you lend or gift money to some people, that’s exactly what happens.

If you are a hard worker, who makes smart decisions with her money, handles finances responsibly, and even has to forego many luxuries and indulgences in order to grow your money, don’t you only want to give money to people with the same values and behaviors? If you have to work hard and be responsible with money, then why give money to people who don’t do those things? Now, some of your loved ones may have truly fallen on hard times, but you know that they have work ethic, are honest, and are ambitious. Those are awesome people to help. That’s when your money goes somewhere. But, on the flip side, don’t lend money to people with these behaviors.

They quit jobs that get too hard

As long as you’ve known this person, she’s quit many, many jobs. It seems she has a new job every month. And when she tells you the reasons she quits these jobs, you aren’t very convinced that she should have quit. Often, the reason dwindles down to: the job was difficult. Or: the job wasn’t fun all of the time. If this is your friend’s reasoning for leaving a job, she’ll never hold onto employment, and you’re funding an irresponsible lifestyle.