Jay Ellis Doesn’t Know If Lawrence Is Still In Love With Issa But Says His DM Slide Was “The Worst Decision Ever”

Last week, “Insecure” ended with Mya singing “Case of the Ex” after Lawrence slid into Issa’s DMs with a laughing face emoji.

It was clear that he was reaching out because he’d had a fight with Condola and was looking for some comfort in the form of his ex.

When I wrote the recap, I asked y’all if you wanted Issa and Lawrence to get back together.

According to a recent interview Ellis conducted with ESSENCE, he has some thoughts on the matter as well.

Ellis called Lawrence sliding into Issa’s DMs, “one of the worst decisions ever.”

“Even if they had an argument…the woman that he’s dating and Issa are friends. Like, why bruh?”

Ellis asked the question rhetorically but I have an answer for. Because that’s what men do! Issa is finally doing well for herself, Lawrence was less satisfied for a single minute in his relationship and he decided to hop back.

Ellis said that because Condola and Issa are so close to one another in this business venture, it made his decision to reach out that much more risky.

“Then you add in [his]…very complicated history with Issa on top of that. It’s just so, so, so, so messy.”

When asked if his character is still in love with Issa, Ellis c he didn’t know. Valid. And also the way a lot of men who randomly reach out feel in real life as well, quiet as it’s kept. It’s less about love and more about an ego stroke.

While I thought Condola’s question about whether Lawrence would still be with Issa if she hadn’t cheated, was a bit irrelevant, Ellis is curious to know the answer.

“What I would wanna know from Lawrence is the answer to Condola’s question, ‘Like do you think you guys would’ve been together had she not cheated? I don’t think that’s something that he’s ever thought about. I will say as an actor playing Lawrence, I’ve never thought about that.”

But upon reflection, he doesn’t know if they would have made it.

I know she supported him while he wasn’t working,” Ellis began, “but…they would’ve fallen back into a routine of complacency and I think that would’ve ran its course at some point.”

“We would’ve just watched two people slowly drift apart.”