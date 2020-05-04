“That’s Just How I Am” And 10 Other Mindsets That Will Wreck Your Marriage

Author Goi Nasu once said that “An entire sea of water can’t sink a ship unless it gets inside the ship.” In love and in life, it’s what you allow to seep into your mind that can wreck your entire livelihood and your relationships. The wrong attitude can destroy the strongest marriages just as quickly as any betrayal, financial burden, or negative outside influence. Here are 11 mindsets that will surely spell disaster for your union.

“That’s just how I am”

We should always strive to be better and just because your partner married you in spite of your flaws doesn’t mean that you should be comfortable with some of your more toxic traits. You should want to be a better person for yourself and for your family. If you know that there are things about your personality that need changing, do the work and enlist the help of a therapist if you need to.