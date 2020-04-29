I’m Disappointed Stacey Abrams Doesn’t Believe Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee who made waves as a new voice in the American political landscape, made me terribly uncomfortable after she stated in two separate interviews, that she believes Joe Biden did not sexually assault his accuser, Tara Reade.

Reade alleges that in 1993, Biden once pressed her up against a wall, kissed her on her neck and penetrated her with his fingers while he pried her legs open with his knees. Reade is one of eight women who claim they had inappropriate interactions with the former Vice President.

To me, Stacey Abrams did and still does, remain an important figure in the changing landscape of how I view politics. While I’ve been leary of labeling any politician as a “progressive,” I do believe that Abrams wholeheartedly wants the best for Black people in this country, and has worked tirelessly, especially in the arena of voting rights to ensure Black voters are protected and not disenfranchised.

However, as conversations surrounding sexual assault accusations bubbled up among Black media personalities on Twitter this week, Abrams deference that Biden could not have committed the assault based on a New York Times report, hit a vein for me.

Stacey Abrams saying she believes Joe Biden because she “knows him” disappointed the absolute fuck out of me. pic.twitter.com/VFTxrUDTsO — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) April 29, 2020

“I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to,” Abrams said during a Monday night interview on CNN with Don Lemon. “But I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources. … The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible. I believe Joe Biden.”

Stacey Abrams, who is actively courting Joe Biden to be VP, tells CNN she believes him when it comes to Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation. She says NYT did not find her claim credible in its reporting. NYT edited that story based on input from Biden's campaign. — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) April 29, 2020

I do not place the burden of whether or not Biden is complicit in the accusation on Abrams’ shoulders. Abrams is not the only woman in politics who has defended Joe Biden, or skirted around the accusations. Sen Kristen Gillibrand and Sen. Kamala Harris have as well.

But if anything, the era of #MeToo and the harrowing accusations that followed against prominent figures in culture, showed us that women and accusers should be believed. What bothers me about Abrams’ comments is that there is no examination, at the very least, that Biden may have thought he was complicit in consent, but violated it. In all of these conversations the results enter into a deadpan message that the accuser is the one in the wrong.

With Trump in the White House and the numerous sexual assault allegations against him, it’s clear that no one holds the job touted as the highest office in the land seriously.

With all these prominent male figures who continue to venture on in their careers even in the face of troublesome sexual assault accusations, it’s also clear that we still have a long way to go in believing survivors who have been violated in the worst way imaginable.