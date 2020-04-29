Ohio Teen Who Walked 3 Miles A Day To Study At His Local Library, Accepted Into 12 Colleges

The pandemic and the subsequent quarantine has presented several challenges for students looking forward to celebrating milestones like graduation and celebrations with friends and family.

However, there are also students who regardless of a quarantine, were expected to advance and achieve in the wake of insurmountable odds. Lashawn Samuel, a 19-year-old student from Franklinton, Ohio, is one of those students.

“My community, it’s been a struggle, living every day around gangbangers and thugs,” he said in an interview with The Columbus Dispatch. “You could get killed in a drive-by or just walking down the street.”

He’s seen three people die from gunshot wounds over the course of his life. And aside from his external realities, internally Samuel’s has battled with anxiety, depression and even contemplated suicide.

Samuel, a high school senior at West High School in Columbus used the Franklinton branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library as a safe space to help him stay focused and committed to his education. But the road to get to the library was not easy. Samuel walked three miles round trip everyday for five years to reach his destination.

“He would be there literally every day, Monday through Friday from when we open at 3 and usually when the center closes at 6; he doesn’t go home, but just continues,” said Brandy Biegler, youth service manager at the Franklinton branch.

“The kid has tremendous perseverance and he just keeps going,” Kelly Young said in an interview with WCMH. Young is one of the Homework Help associates at the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

In the fall, he will be accepting a full ride to Ohio State University and is expected to graduate with a grade point average between 3.7 and 3.9. OSU he plans to study accounting.

“He’s doing so much more than I imagined,” said his mother, Natasha Whitney. “I’m very proud of him.”

Samuel was accepted to a total of 12 schools including the University of Akron, Bowling Green State University, Capital University, the University of Cincinnati, Columbus State, Denison University, Ohio Dominican University, Ohio University, Otterbein University, Wittenberg University and Youngstown State University.

Samuels says his belief in God and his mentoring group City Life, a faith-based non-profit, helped see him through.

“God has been my greatest help,” he said. “And my family and the good support I have had around me.”