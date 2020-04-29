You May Not Have Realized It, But Former Love And Hip Hop Star Masika Kalysha Was On The Most Recent Episode Of Insecure

If you tuned into Insecure episode three on Sunday, there were quite a few memorable moments to pay attention to. There was Lawrence and Issa leaving fans to ponder if we want to see them back together. There was Issa and Molly’s issues playing out in the middle of the grocery store. And there was Issa’s brother, Ahmal, dropping some therapy gems on Issa, providing her with the encouragement and support she hadn’t been getting.

In the midst of all that though, was Masika Kalysha. Seriously though, the former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star appeared in the “Lowkey Thankful” episode, and we didn’t even realize it. Others did, though.

Blink and you might have missed the feisty reality TV personality playing the date of Molly’s brother Curtis, showing up at the Carter house in lucite stripper heels for Thanksgiving dinner. Nevertheless, it was a speaking role, and she did great. While you may not have noticed on first watch, she actually gave fans a heads up to tune in to see her on Sunday.

That particular episode was filled with a few celeb guest appearances, from Masika to Wendy Raquel Robinson, who played Issa’s mom, and Robin Thede, portraying a drunk friend of Condola’s, all showing up. As for Masika, this isn’t a first acting job for her. She was in Three Can Play That Game in 2007, a movie called The Love Section with Mekhi Phifer, and is in an upcoming TV series called Pump with Ray J, Jennifer Freeman and Michael Jai White.

However, she’s most known for her reality TV work, appearing on the West coast Love and Hip Hop franchise on and off for four seasons. She also appeared in one season of WEtv’s Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2018. She hasn’t appeared on reality TV since.

The star told Life & Style a couple of years ago that she left LHHH despite blowing up on the series because she wanted to show people there was a lot more to her than how she appeared on the show.

“I think Love & Hip Hop was an amazing experience, a great stepping stone, but what we have to realize on these shows [is] they are very entertaining, but they’re not careers — they’re career moves,” she said. “So you get on these shows, you have a great platform but you only have a certain amount of time to accomplish something, and I wasn’t accomplishing it. I wasn’t able to showcase my music, I wasn’t able to promote my businesses or what I really do or who I really am. I tried, but pretty much I was made into this character that I’m not.”

Now she’s getting to showcase herself as a scene-stealing comedic actress. Boss move, indeed.

