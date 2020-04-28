“She Feels Bad That He Got In Trouble For Hurting Her Feelings”: Mom Goes Viral After Teaching Daughter The Importance Of Emotional Boundaries

The first time I apologized to someone who hurt my feelings I was in the third grade. A girl went around telling everyone I had a weave and it made me cry on the playground. It wasn’t that she lying. I had box braids installed. However, it was something about the way she went from person to person as though she was shaming me about it. The lunch monitor caught wind of what happened and she was placed in lunch detention for a week. I felt bad that she had gotten in trouble and tried to apologize to her. I wish that I could say that this was the last time this happened to me, but I found myself in a few more similar situations before I learned better. For this reason, I was particularly blown away when I came across a series of tweets in which a mom, who goes by Dr. Chae on Twitter, shared how she was teaching her 5-year-old daughter, Laila, about compassion and emotional boundaries.

The teachable moment came as a result of a typical feud between siblings. Chae’s 12-year-old son said something unkind to his sister and faced consequences issued by his parents as a result. After she saw the result of her brother’s actions, Laila expressed that she wanted to write a letter to her brother, but her mom wasn’t having it.

“My 12-yo said something really mean to my 5-yo. It pissed me off so bad I sent him to his room w/o his games,” Chae tweeted. “Now the 5-yo wants to write him a letter bc she feels bad that he got in trouble for hurting her feelings. I told her she can’t write the letter.”

“Ain’t no damn way I’m letting her apologize to him for hurting her feelings. NO NO NO NO,” she went on. “She might not understand why right now, but I tried to explain that she should never ever feel responsible for someone hurting her feelings—even her brother. He has to apologize, not her. He has to be a better person.”

To remedy the situation, Chae held a restorative circle in which Laila was given the floor to address how her brother’s actions hurt her, and her brother was given the opportunity to acknowledge the hurt that his words caused his sister. Additionally, Laila was then given the chance to tell her brother how he can right his wrongs. Then both Chae and her husband followed up by explaining to Laila the importance of accountability and boundaries.

“I get it too. That’s why dad and I talked to her about the proper way to show compassion,” she tweeted. “It’s not taking responsibility for someone else’s actions. It’s speaking up for herself and being open to accepting an apology when it comes. There’s a big difference.”

Such an important lesson. Kudos to mom.

You can check out the full thread by clicking the tweet below.