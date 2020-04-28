Rana Zoe Mungin, A 30-Year-Old Beloved Brooklyn Educator, Dies From Coronavirus

A Brooklyn community and family mourns the loss of Rana Zoe Mungin, a 30-year-old beloved educator who recently lost her battle with the coronavirus.

Rana’s sister Mia shared the news via Twitter on Monday, summarizing the end of a heartbreaking journey by standing in as her sister’s advocate during her sickness.

“It is with heavy heart that I have to inform you all that my sister Rana Zoe [Mungin] has passed away toady at 12:25 pm due to COVID-19 complication. She fought a long fight but her body was [too] weak,” Mia wrote.

Rana’s story first made headlines after Mia garnered local news attention regarding her sister’s condition. Mia, a registered nurse, continuously called out local health officials and hospital administrators after her sister was initially turned away twice from being admitted or tested for the virus once consistently exhibiting symptoms.

Rana was eventually admitted to Brookdale Hospital on March 20 where she was intubated and placed on a ventilator. However, the fight was not over for Rana and her family. After she was admitted, her family entered her name into a clinical drug trial for Remdesivir, which is being touted as a promising treatment for coronavirus, but Rana was denied.

Due to the Rana’s story making national headlines, the family gained an advocate in New York state Sen. Chuck Schumer, who wrote a letter to the FDA urging that Rana be accepted into a clinical trial.

After Sen. Schumer’s intervention and Mia was moved to Mt. Sinai on March 27 where doctors had access to an ECMO machine, used to filter the lungs of patients experiencing complications with the coronavirus.

Rana’s health continued to improve and then lapse during her time on the ventilator. Pix 11, which has covered Rana’s story extensively, reported that as of April 18, Rana had reportedly opened her eyes at one point under her sister’s supervision.

Rana, unfortunately succumbed to complications on Monday. Rana will be remembered as a valued and loved 6th grade Ascend Academy teacher, and an alumnus of the acclaimed Wellesley College and the University of Massachusetts.

Since the pandemic, 65 New York City school employees have died from the coronavirus. Of that number, 28 were teachers.