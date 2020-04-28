Naomi Campbell Won’t Step One Foot Outside Her House Until She Prays & Takes A Shower

If there’s one thing we know our good sis Naomi Campbell doesn’t play with, it’s her hygiene.

In a recent Instagram Live the iconic runway killer said that she revealed that cannot leave the house, especially in the current state of a pandemic, until she completes two things, a prayer and a shower.

“That’s just an automatic. Get up. Hit the floor. Pray,” Campbell told The Love Magazine editor Camilla Lowther during the live. She added, “I can’t leave the house without showering. [There’s] lots of things that I … can’t leave the house without — when I can leave the house.”

But Campbell’s recent admission isn’t anything new. Months before the pandemic crept into our lives, the supermodel went viral over her sanitizing and cleaning routine while boarding an airplane.

Last July, Campbell uploaded a video to her YouTube channel which showed how extensive the ritual was in order for her to feel comfortable flying on a plane. The process took about three minutes, and showed Campbell wearing latex gloves while she wiped down her seat and items in close proximity.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends people start coughing or sneezing,” she says at one point. “And the coughing and sneezing makes me… I just can’t.”

Campbell received mixed reviews from the public, some said she went too far claiming she was a hypochondriac, while others said her way of life should be the norm.

The video was brought up again when Campbell posted an Instagram photo of her suited up in full hazmat gear at the onset of the coronavirus, prior to the numerous stay-at-home orders in effect across the globe.

“My girlfriend said to me, ‘Can I film you doing it? Have you ever filmed it?’ I said, ‘No.’ And we filmed it on the phone,” Campbell told the New York Post, revealing that her cleaning regimen goes back to the early 00’s. “It wasn’t disrespect to the airline in any way . . . I just gave an insight to what I do,”

Campbell has definitely delved more into connecting with her followers on social media as the quarantine opened up new doors of interaction. Campbell also hosts her YouTube series called No Filter With Naomi where she interviews her celeb friends about their daily lives. A recent episode featuring Venus and Serena Williams went viral after Serena played coy about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

On the show Campbell also gave some insight into her daily routine while she’s quarantined inside her home in New York City, revealing that she sometimes eats once a day.

‘I eat when I feel like it and I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I just want to do juice,” she said.