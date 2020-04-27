All Of Saint Lucia’s Coronavirus Patients Have Recovered According To Health Officials
Saint Lucia has prevailed in the fight against coronavirus, according to new findings released by the country’s chief medical officer.
On Wednesday Dr. Sharon Belmar-George shared that all 15 persons diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered via a YouTube announcement.
“To date, all of the positive cases of COVID-19 in Saint Lucia have recovered, with the remaining two cases who were in isolation receiving negative COVID-19 results and have since been discharged from the hospital,” Belmar-George said. “This now places Saint Lucia at the 100% recovery rate of all COVID-19 cases.”
The patients ran the gamut from differences in age to those who were immunocompromised.
The country, located in the Eastern Caribbean, is currently enforcing a shutdown curfew slated from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day, to help stop the spread of the virus. St. Lucia’s directives are very similar to those enacted across America and the globe, which include the shuttering of non-essential businesses, school closures and restrictions on travel.
St. Lucia health officials have also urged the usage of masks when in public and encouraged residents to maintain a heightened sense of awareness regarding hygiene in order to prevent the spread of the virus, along with working to increase testing rates.
“We remain at a very critical position in the implementation of the national response to the COVID-19 threat,” Belmar-George continued. “Large-scale public health and social measures have been implemented in an effort to break the transmission of COVID-19 when in-country transmission was noted. The country must note that many of these measures need to be sustained in an effort to achieve low COVID-19 levels in country.”
On Friday, St. Lucia’s Health Ministry shared that as of April 24, all of the positive patients returned negative test results after re-testing.
“Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 all of whom have recovered and been discharged from care. Results received on Friday, April 24, 2020, from testing carried out during the period April 21-24, 2020 of 60 samples are all negative.”