Netflix Set To Drop “Becoming” Michelle Obama Documentary

Netflix will soon release a special documentary, profiling the stories Michelle Obama encountered on the road while promoting her record-breaking memoir, Becoming.

The former First Lady shared the news on Twitter with her supporters, along with the film’s trailer.

‘I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” Obama wrote.

These days, it can be hard to feel grounded or hopeful—but the connections I’ve made with people across America and around the world remind me that empathy can truly be a lifeline. And its power is on full display in Nadia’s film. https://t.co/9QKmZ66Vtn #IAmBecoming — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

The project will detail the happenings behind the scenes as Obama embarked on a 34-city tour to commemorate the release of Becoming, which continues to make headlines two years after its 2018 release.

Hallgren, the film’s director is a force in her own right, having worked as a cinematographer on the Oscar-nominated and Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winner Trouble the Water and CNN’s When We Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, Deadline reports.

“Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots,” Obama said of Hallgren. “Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it,” she added.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams,” Obama said. “We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud,” said Michelle Obama. “I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty.”

Becoming adds to an ongoing list of projects Barack and Michelle Obama forged with the streaming giant under a production deal in 2018. Two of the films produced under their company, Higher Ground Productions, have received critical acclaim. The first, Crip Camp, directed by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht delved into the importance of a summer camp which sought to uplift teens with disabilities, and the second, American Factory, won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in 2020 which profiled the reopening of a General Motors factory in Ohio.

