San Juan Mayor Claims “No One” In Puerto Rico Has Received A Coronavirus Stimulus Check

When Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico in 2017, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz rose to the occasion to speak out on behalf of her beloved country, which is still recuperating from the hurricane’s wrath.

Now Mayor Cruz says Puerto Rico’s residents have yet to cash their $1,200 stimulus checks administered by the federal government to help America’s economy, grappling under the weight of the coronavirus. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and has been under America’s jurisdiction since 1898.

During a MSNBC appearance on Saturday, Mayor Cruz bare her case and also made plain the challenges Puerto Ricans are encountering with their local government.

The Mayor of San Juan says no one in Puerto Rico has received their $1200 stimulus money pic.twitter.com/4jSmG3feHl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 25, 2020

“No one in Puerto Rico has received the $1,200 from the federal government,” Cruz stated midway through the interview when asked her thoughts on the federal response.

Mayor Cruz also said that residents have yet to receive a $500 stimulus from the local government, in addition to fulfilling the requests for food stamps which have sky rocketed due to the 130,000 unemployment filings.

“Money is not getting into people’s hands because of the current local government of Puerto Rico, and perhaps, guidelines that have not been distributed,” said Cruz. “But the problem is not getting the support that we need. The problem is that the support goes to the higher levels of government, and doesn’t reach the people that it’s supposed to reach.”

The mayor also said that Puerto Rico’s residents have had to rely on the generosity of local churches and community centers for food and comfort. Cruz conveyed that residents are in need of rapid testing, the testing rate is one-tenth that of New York, according to a a recent New York Times report.

“Mayors have to take things in their own hands,” Cruz said. “We established in San Juan the first drive thru testing facility and we are testing at a much rapid rate than the state government is doing,” she said.

Cruz said they collaborated with a private lab and are now yielding results in 24 hours, instead of across several days. She attributes that gap to corruption in the local government and how funds are allocated. Cruz also said, “The president is harmful to your health,” while urging residents to not ingest or inject disinfectants after Trump’s disastrous coronavirus presser last week.

Puerto Rico is slated to receive their stimulus funds after the U.S. Treasury approves Puerto Rico’s distribution plan, according to TIME. This was corroborated by Francisco Pares, Secretary at the Puerto Rico Treasury Department who spoke with News is my Business, a Puerto Rican news outlet.