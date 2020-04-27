Do You Want Issa And Lawrence To Get Back Together? And Other Questions From Last Night’s “Insecure”

Last Sunday, Issa Rae said that episode three of the season was one of her favorites. And I can see why. So many things happened that are a set up for future messiness, future discussion and future conflict. Molly and Issa still can’t find a way to connect with one another. Issa’s playing a game of “what if” over her break up with Lawrence and his new relationship with Condola. And Lawrence is realizing that new relationships come with their own set of hurdles.