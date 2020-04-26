Jason Mitchell Says The Drugs And Weapons He Was Arrested For Weren’t His

Troubled star Jason Mitchell was arrested last week in Mississippi after drugs and weapons were found in his car after he was pulled over by police. Now his agent, Dr. Glenn Toby, is coming forward to tell Mitchell’s side of the story. According to Dr. Toby, those drugs and weapons didn’t belong to Mitchell.

Dr. Toby told TMZ that Mitchell was taking his immediate family to a safer place to live while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic after where they were previously staying became too dangerous. Dr. Toby said that the car Mitchell was driving didn’t belong to him and was actually a rental car that was rented by a friend of his. Mitchell allegedly decided to use his friend’s rental instead of using a car service to avoid being exposed to the deadly virus.

When Mitchell was pulled over last Wednesday (April 22) for careless driving, police found two pounds of marijuana, 1,300 MDMA pills and an AK-47 firearm and a Glock 9mm pistol with extended magazines. He was arrested and later bailed out on $150,000 bond. Mitchell was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon.

There was also a woman and infant in the car during the incident. The woman was not charged and allowed to leave the scene.

After his arrest, a representative for the former The Chi star said his arrest was a huge misunderstanding.

“News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts,” the rep told TMZ. “This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice will protect Jason’s rights and allow him to tell his story.”

Mitchell’s star began to dim after he was fired from the The Chi after alleged misconduct with a fellow actress on the set of the series. He was also dropped from the cast of the upcoming Netflix movie Desperado after being fired. Despite his troubles, the Straight Outta Compton star recently has something to celebrate when he welcomed his son this year.