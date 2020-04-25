Diddy Wants To Help Us Sleep With New Guided Meditation On Audible

Diddy is known for making you dance but now he wants to put you to sleep. The Bad Boy Records CEO has been tapped by Audible to help them launch their new Sleep Collection of guided meditation content. He steered away from his usual high-energy demeanor to help us relax and meditate during such a stressful time.

Diddy’s guided meditation, called “Honor Yourself,” is 20 minutes long as he channels his serene side to help the listener redirect their thoughts and fall into a deep, restorative sleep. The Sleep Collection is a product of Audible’s collaboration with Arianna Huffington of the Huffington Post and her Thrive Global technology company. While in quarantine and things being so uncertain, self-care is necessary. So Audible has made this collection accessible for free.

“To help you get the sleep you deserve, I recorded a sleep meditation with my friend Arianna Huffington that is being offered for free, yes for free, on Audible,” Diddy said on Instagram.

The Sleep Collection includes 10 free titles that focus on sleep, relaxation and meditation with bedtime stories, sound baths, soundscapes, ASMR sessions and more.

“Find out what it’s like to have the nightly affirmation of a hip-hop legend and entrepreneur in your ear as Diddy, in his signature velvety lilt, confidently guides you through his relaxing and reassuring meditation designed to help you slow down and find inner peace,” the press release states.

Besides promoting self-care, Diddy also rallied for the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly during this COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, he hosted a dance-a-thon via Instagram Live and had a host of celebrities check in and also make a donation to his Team Love Foundation. The monies were donated to hospitals in underserved communities. He had celebrities like Drake, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, LaLa Anthony and more join him during the live dance party and share encouraging words to the healthcare workers worldwide. He caught some back lash after fans felt like he fat shamed the proudly plus-sized Lizzo for twerking, which he denied.