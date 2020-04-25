D-Nice Is Bringing ‘Club Quarantine’ To MTV To Raise Money For Music Programs

D-Nice is taking Club Quarantine and bringing it to MTV. With hosting duties being handled by KeKe Palmer, the two will be reviving Club MTV to raise money for a good cause.

Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether With D-Nice is being brought back to raise money to help Save The Music Foundation’s efforts to bring music programs to schools in communities heavily affected by COVID-19. This particular program’s donations will ensure that children will have access to remote music classes. The virtual party will bring the club to your living room with special appearances from Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, LaLa Anthony, Rita Ora and many more.

Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether With D-Nice will air tonight (Apr. 25) at 10 p.m on MTV, MTV2, VH1 and will be live streamed to PlutoTV.

It’s only right that MTV snagged D-Nice for this benefit. The 80’s rapper-turned-DJ gave us all something to look forward to while on quarantine when he began going live on Instagram last month and performing DJ sets of timeless music from the 70s all the way to the 2000s. He began to get national attention after one of his live sessions had over 100,000 viewers. Michelle Obama and Halle Berry were even among those who came to join the party.

After Berry invited Nice to call her after his DJ set was over, fans thought there could be a love connection but he swears they are just friends.

“Halle’s my friend and we are just having fun with it,” he told People. “It could be light flirting but nothing serious. We are just having fun with it. And it’s kind of cool–First of all, the fact that #BerryNice was number four on Twitter—what kind of world are we living in? Berry Nice. I love it. But she’s a sweetheart.”