Kanye West Is A Billionaire And He’s Still Not Happy

Forbes released their annual list of billionaires recently and when Kanye West was no where on the list, he was highly offended. His team reached out and provided a list of assets and Yeezy was quickly added to the list of high rollers and announced as hip-hop’s latest billionaire. But he still isn’t happy.

After being listed and seemingly getting what he wanted, the Sunday Service leader sent a text to a journalist from Forbes to correct them about how he’s worth. They reported that the Chicago native is worth $1.3 billion but according to Mr. West he is worth $3.3 billion.

“It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” he allegedly texted one of their writers says Forbes senior editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg.

When he wasn’t listed at first, he snapped.

“You know what you’re doing,” he texted a writer. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”

The 42-year-old earned most of the wealth from his Adidas Yeezy sneaker brand, which raked in $140 million on royalties. He also has assets, his G.O.O.D Music label and properties that add another $90 million to his worth.

Last year, West said he felt like Forbes never wanted to give him the recognition he deserved as one of hip-hop’s top earners. When his efforts to be listed on their annual Hip-Hop Cash Kings list were shot down, he called the magazine out.

“I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,’” he said at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

Greenburg reported that no one at Forbes remembers this encounter.

West added that Forbes wanted to “suppress his self-made narrative because of his race.”

He now joins his former bestie Jay Z as one of hip-hop’s billionaires.