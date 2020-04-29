This Antimicrobial Key Helps You Avoid Touching Things In Public

One thing is for sure — it’s definitely better to be safe than sorry in this day and age. As coronavirus rules every headline and more states push to begin opening, you’ll probably be tempted to bust out all the personal protective equipment you can think of. Add the CLEANKEY™ Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool to your arsenal of tools, and you’ll be just a little safer.

The CLEANKEY™ Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool wards off germs since you probably can’t secure a prized container of disinfectant wipes. If you’re hesitant to press buttons in public, open doors, and pull levers with your bare hands, this nifty little keychain does all the work for you.

Just attach the key to your existing key ring and use it like it’s an additional finger. Even if you’re staying in as much as possible, there’s no avoiding the touchscreens at the grocery store, gas station keypad, and door handles here and there. That’s where this keychain comes into play.

It’s made up of 62 percent copper content, so the CLEANKEY™ Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool is inherently antimicrobial (yes, brass is crazy effective at killing germs), so that on top of your sanitation practices will stop the spread of bacteria, viruses, protozoans, and fungi.

If you need more numbers to feel secure in your purchase, the key kills 99 percent of germs and reduces point of area contact by 99 percent as well.

There are Lysol wipes selling for $1000 a pop online, so a $49.99 investment into a three-pack of keys seems like an obvious buy.

The MadameNoire Shop has the coveted CLEANKEY™ Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool: 3-Pack for a 33 percent saving from its retail price. As your life gets back in motion, you’ll need all the protection you can get.

CLEANKEY™ Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool: 3-Pack – $49.99 See Deal

