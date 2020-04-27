Why Prisoners Need Protection From Coronavirus
You may have read that some inmates are being released from prisons in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities. Experts have called prisons “petri dishes” for the cultivation and growth of illness. If you think about the nature of a prison, you can see how that is true. You have multiple individuals sleeping in a cell, hundreds or thousands moving through the same shower stalls, thousands of hands touching the same workout equipment, and inmates sitting shoulder to shoulder to have meals, attend church services, attend AA meetings, and participate in similar activities. Prisoners don’t get to social distance the way free civilians do. While there has been focus in the past on other injustices in the prison system, now one bigger issue has to trump them all: coronavirus spread in prison.